Woman Says She Was Sexually Assaulted By Ride-Sharing Driver

BOSTON (CBS) — A woman who contracted for a ride with one of the ride sharing services says she was sexually assaulted by the driver.

The woman said she called for the ride to pick her up in front of a business in the area around Harvard Avenue and Gardner Street in Allston.

Police say she got into the car at about 2:15 am thinking it was the car she requested.

That’s when she said the driver sexually assaulted her.

The alleged assailant is said to be a man of Middle Eastern descent and in his mid 30s. He is also described as having short, dark hair, wearing jeans, and a t-shirt.

Reports say the man was driving a gold sedan.

So far police say they can’t confirm whether or not the man actually works for any of the private, ride sharing services.

The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is actively investigating the incident.