Police: Drug Overdose Is The Cause Of A Falmouth Crash

July 15, 2017 9:08 PM
FALMOUTH (CBS) — Police say heroin used by a man in his 40s is the likely reason for a rollover crash in Falmouth Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say the driver of a Toyota 4-Runner was heading east on Ter Heun Drive when an overdose on the drug caused him to lose consciousness. The driver crossed the center line and hit a telephone pole, which caused the car to rollover onto its roof.

Fire units responded to the crash and say the car was leaking gas and firefighters saw that the driver was unconscious.

Firefighters gave the driver first aid, including multiple doses of Narcan.

The driver was then taken the Falmouth Hospital with “unknown injuries.”

The driver was a man in his 40s, but his name is being withheld.

