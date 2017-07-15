NightSide – Is President Trump’s Public Flattery of Women Excessive?

July 15, 2017 1:10 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – President Trump is known to speak frankly in general, and when it comes to women, he pulls no punches in criticism or flattery. Recently, he’s been on record for complimenting French President Macron’s wife and an Irish reporter. He said to Macron’s wife “you’re in such good shape” and to the Irish journalist in the Oval Office that she had a “nice smile.” Does President Trump cross the line? Are his compliments genuine flattery that are overblown?

Originally broadcast July 14th, 2017.

