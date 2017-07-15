Julian Edelman Calls Aiming For 19-0 Season ‘Stupid’

BOSTON (CBS) – The Super Bowl champion Patriots loaded up in the offseason, leading many to wonder if New England could go a perfect 19-0 this season.

It’s safe to say, however, that team members aren’t thinking along those lines.

Speaking at a youth football camp on Saturday in Danvers, Edelman shot down the notion that the team was trying to complete the task they fell one game short of in the 2007 season.

“This isn’t Hollywood. This is real life. When you go out and play in the National Football League, it’s one of those things where it’s even stupid to think about that,” Edelman said, via Adam Kurkjian of the Boston Herald. “It’s never been done. You don’t really want to talk about it. My focus is more on trying to get ready for the season, trying to learn your teammates, form your identity. (The 19-0 talk is) stupid. That’s it.”

The Patriots begin their quest for a sixth Super Bowl victory when training camp opens on July 27.