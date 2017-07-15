Celtics @ 7: Danny Ainge Deserve More Credit Than He’s Given

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s official – the Celtics signed star forward Gordon Hayward. It just took nearly two weeks to complete the necessary transactions to make the move possible.

On Saturday’s “Celtics @ 7” on 98.5 The Sports Hub, host Adam Kaufman looked back at the last four years for Danny Ainge, and explained why the C’s president of basketball operations deserves far more credit than he generally gets from his critics.

The program also honed in on Isaiah Thomas’s desire for max money, whether that’s realistic, how it will all play out, and why the Celts are extremely fortunate the All-Star guard wasn’t a free agent this summer.

