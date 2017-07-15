Bomb Found In Garage Safely Detonated

July 15, 2017 7:06 PM
Filed Under: Jacob Whitman, Massachusetts State Police, State Police Bomb Squad, Training Bomb

WHITMAN (CBS) — It was an explosive moment in the town of Whitman Saturday. State Police detonated a small training bomb found in a garage.

A resident of the town of Whitman was looking around in the garage when they came across the small explosive device.

The State Police bomb squad was called and the EOD team took the bomb to the town’s landfill.

The bomb was exploded in a controlled demolition and no one was hurt.

There is no information on how the bomb found its way into the Whitman resident’s garage.

