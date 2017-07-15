Best Buddies International Teams Up with Cold Stone Creamery

July 15, 2017
This summer, you can enjoy a cold stone ice cream and be making a big difference in someone’s life at the same time!
The non-profit organization Best Buddies International has teamed up with Cold Stone Creamery, in an effort to change the lives of individuals with IDD (Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities), by launching a jobs program pairing members of Best Buddies with their local store.
On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks via satellite with Best Buddies International founder Anthony K. Shriver and with Cold Stone Creamery tastemaster, food scientist and the winner of CBS’s Amazing Race season 25, Dr. Maya Warren. Tune in!
