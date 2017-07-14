Pan Mass Challenge: A Touching Moment For Father And Daughter

BOSTON (CBS) — It was a touching moment for a father and daughter at a friend’s wedding.

Jessica Otto of Rehoboth and her dad, Peter, were invited onto the dance floor so that they could have their own father-daughter dance.

It’s a moment the two may not be able to share when Jessica gets married. That’s because Peter now has cancer for a fourth time and his family says he doesn’t have long to live. At one point Jessica’s sister, Megan, also joined the two on the floor.

Jessica and Peter have been riding the Pan-Mass Challenge together for 3 years. It’s an annual bike-a-thon that raises millions for Dana Farber Cancer Institute, where Peter is undergoing treatment.

Jessica tells us riding the PMC this summer will probably be the hardest thing she’s ever done. But she’s determined to ride to keep other families from going through the same heartbreak she is experiencing now.

Jessica says when she rides the PMC this August she’ll be thinking of her dad and their dance.

Peter and Jessica talk about their 2016 and the 2015 Pan Mass Challenge bike rides on video.