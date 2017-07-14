WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Tom Brady’s High School Posts Local News Interview From 1994

July 14, 2017 3:04 PM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — CBS football analyst and Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Dan Fouts was working for KPIX-TV in San Francisco in 1994. That was when he did an interview with an unknown 17-year-old high school quarterback named Tom Brady. Little did he know that he was talking to the QB who would go on to become the greatest of all time.

Brady’s high school, Junipero Serra High in San Mateo, California, posted a clip of the interview to its Facebook page on Thursday. You can watch the video below. Brady talks briefly about his strengths and weaknesses as a quarterback, which are mostly still true to this day.

“Everybody tells me I have a pretty strong arm, which is good. I’m pretty accurate with it,” said Brady. “I think I need to work on my speed a little bit, but hopefully that will come in time. [I have a] pretty good work ethic, so I think I can get the job done.”

Tom MacKenzie, Brady’s high school coach, agreed with the “work ethic” comments in his almost prophetic remarks about the now-five-time Super Bowl champion.

“The exceptional athlete – and usually the one thats the world-class athlete, that makes it – is the person that has the willingness to make the commitment to be able to go that extra mile,” said MacKenzie.

Brady never really found that speed he was hoping would come. But he’s more than made up for it with that work ethic of his.

