Police Arrest Accused Canton Purse-Snatcher

EASTON (CBS) — Police have arrested a man accused of stealing an elderly woman’s purse at a Canton supermarket parking lot Thursday morning.
The Massachusetts State Police says one of their officers spotted the Nissan Altima in Stoughton and recognized it as the car wanted in the robbery of the 70-year-old woman at the Canton Shaw’s store.
Two State Police cruisers followed the car into Easton where one of the cars attempted to stop the vehicle.
The driver didn’t stop, drove onto Nutmeg Lane in Easton, and then got out of the car and ran into a wooded area.
State Police officers told the suspect to surrender or the K-9 units would be released. The suspect surrendered.
Authorities arrested Charles P. Gardner, 45 of East Bridgewater, and turned him over to Canton Police.
Gardner was charged with robbery and is being held in Canton.
No court date has been set.