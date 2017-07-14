NH Governor ‘Encouraged’ After AG Opens St. Paul’s School Investigation

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS/AP) – The governor of New Hampshire said he commends the state attorney general’s office for opening an investigation into allegations of sexual assault and misconduct at an elite prep school.

On Thursday, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald will focus his investigation into St. Paul’s School in Concord on whether the school engaged in conduct that endangered the welfare of a child. In addition, authorities will look into if the school violated laws that prohibit obstructing criminal investigations.

Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement on Friday that he is “encouraged” by the investigation.

“Nothing is more important than the safety, security, and wellbeing of our children, and I am encouraged by the Attorney General’s actions to investigate the alleged abuse at Saint Paul’s School,” Sununu said. “Sexual assault will not be tolerated in New Hampshire, and I commend the Attorney General’s office for taking aggressive action to fully investigate this matter.”

The investigation comes after the school released a report in May detailing sexual assaults by teachers on their students, earlier information about student sexual conquest rituals, and allegations of a similar ritual in June.

St. Paul’s School graduate Owen Labrie was convicted in a high profile case for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old classmate as part of a game of sexual conquest called the “Senior Salute.”

