Red Sox Top Prospect Rafael Devers Reportedly Promoted To Triple-A

July 14, 2017 12:04 PM
Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, Pablo Sandoval, Rafael Devers, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — With Pablo Sandoval out of the way, Rafael Devers is on his way to Triple-A.

Boston’s top prospect is getting his long-awaited promotion to Pawtucket, CSNNE’s Evan Drelich reported on Friday shortly after the Red Sox designated Sandoval for assignment.

Devers’ rise in the Boston system should come as no surprise, as he’s been tearing the cover off the ball this season. The 20-year-old hit .300 with a .369 OBP and .575 slugging percentage in 77 games with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs, clubbing 18 homers while driving in 56 runs. He recently hit cleanup and went 1-for-4 for the World Team in the All-Star Futures game.

Red Sox prospect Rafael Devers.

Red Sox prospect Rafael Devers. (Photo by Michael Ivins/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Now he finds himself one step closer to the Majors, and a late-season call-up to Boston may not be far off.

