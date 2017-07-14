Red Sox Top Prospect Rafael Devers Reportedly Promoted To Triple-A

BOSTON (CBS) — With Pablo Sandoval out of the way, Rafael Devers is on his way to Triple-A.

Boston’s top prospect is getting his long-awaited promotion to Pawtucket, CSNNE’s Evan Drelich reported on Friday shortly after the Red Sox designated Sandoval for assignment.

Devers expected to join @pawsox – could be in lineup as soon as tonight. #wbz #redsox — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) July 14, 2017

Devers’ rise in the Boston system should come as no surprise, as he’s been tearing the cover off the ball this season. The 20-year-old hit .300 with a .369 OBP and .575 slugging percentage in 77 games with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs, clubbing 18 homers while driving in 56 runs. He recently hit cleanup and went 1-for-4 for the World Team in the All-Star Futures game.

Now he finds himself one step closer to the Majors, and a late-season call-up to Boston may not be far off.