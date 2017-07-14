WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Red Sox Finally Cut Ties With Pablo Sandoval

July 14, 2017 10:42 AM
Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, Pablo Sandoval, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Pablo Sandoval experiment is over for the Red Sox.

Sandoval has been designated for assignment, the team announced on Friday.

The disappointing third baseman will go down as one of the worst free agent signings in Boston history (in any sport), inking a five-year, $95 million deal with the team in 2015. He played in just 161 games in his three seasons with the Red Sox, hitting .237 with a .286 OBP and an abysmal .646 OPS.

Sandoval played in just three games in 2016 before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery, and though the team gifted him the starting job in 2017 by trading away Travis Shaw in the offseason, he hit just .212 with four homers in 32 games this season. He made a pair of trips to the disabled list, first for a knee injury and then an inner-ear infection. He was on a minor league rehab assignment with the Pawtucket Red Sox and would have had to been recalled by Monday, or agree to an extended stay in the minors, prompting his Friday release from Boston.

sandoval tarp1 Red Sox Finally Cut Ties With Pablo Sandoval

Pablo Sandoval makes a nice catch in Chicago during his first season with the Red Sox The rest of his Boston career would go on to be a real flop. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

There’s still a chance Sandoval accepts a minor league assignment from Boston, but that is unlikely.

It’s a pricey decision for the Red Sox, as Sandoval is owed $18 million in each of the next two seasons and will cost Boston nearly $50 million when you include his buyout. But the move now paves the way for top prospect Rafael Devers to get his long-awaited promotion to Triple-A, and it gets Sandoval out of Boston.

