WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Twitter Piles On Pablo Sandoval After Red Sox Announce He’s Been DFA’d

July 14, 2017 11:43 AM
Filed Under: Baseball, Boston Red Sox, MLB, Pablo Sandoval, Sports News, Twitter

BOSTON (CBS) — The Pablo Sandoval “era” is over in Boston, as the Red Sox announced on Friday that the much-maligned third baseman has been designated for assignment. Now, the discussion will turn to where the Sandoval signing (five years, $95 million) ranks among the worst in Red Sox history.

But the instant reaction to the news of Sandoval’s DFA was universally joyous, as fans across the medium celebrated in their own unique ways. Now that Sandoval’s frustrating, injury-riddled stint with the Red Sox is over after just 161 games played over 2 1/2 seasons, fans and media alike practically felt liberated.

Here is a sampling of the most exuberant reactions to the Sandoval news, which included plenty of sad pandas:

In 161 games with the Red Sox, Sandoval batted .237 with 14 home runs and 59 RBI, posting a paltry .646 OPS. And the Sox paid a lot of money for him to do so, as well as $40-plus million for him not to play.

The Twitter reaction to Sandoval being DFA’d may seem harsh, but in light of how poorly the Sandoval era went, you can understand their relief.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch