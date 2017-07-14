Twitter Piles On Pablo Sandoval After Red Sox Announce He’s Been DFA’d

BOSTON (CBS) — The Pablo Sandoval “era” is over in Boston, as the Red Sox announced on Friday that the much-maligned third baseman has been designated for assignment. Now, the discussion will turn to where the Sandoval signing (five years, $95 million) ranks among the worst in Red Sox history.
But the instant reaction to the news of Sandoval’s DFA was universally joyous, as fans across the medium celebrated in their own unique ways. Now that Sandoval’s frustrating, injury-riddled stint with the Red Sox is over after just 161 games played over 2 1/2 seasons, fans and media alike practically felt liberated.
Here is a sampling of the most exuberant reactions to the Sandoval news, which included plenty of sad pandas:
In 161 games with the Red Sox, Sandoval batted .237 with 14 home runs and 59 RBI, posting a paltry .646 OPS. And the Sox paid a lot of money for him to do so, as well as $40-plus million for him not to play.
The Twitter reaction to Sandoval being DFA’d may seem harsh, but in light of how poorly the Sandoval era went, you can understand their relief.