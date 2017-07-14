Twitter Piles On Pablo Sandoval After Red Sox Announce He’s Been DFA’d

BOSTON (CBS) — The Pablo Sandoval “era” is over in Boston, as the Red Sox announced on Friday that the much-maligned third baseman has been designated for assignment. Now, the discussion will turn to where the Sandoval signing (five years, $95 million) ranks among the worst in Red Sox history.

But the instant reaction to the news of Sandoval’s DFA was universally joyous, as fans across the medium celebrated in their own unique ways. Now that Sandoval’s frustrating, injury-riddled stint with the Red Sox is over after just 161 games played over 2 1/2 seasons, fans and media alike practically felt liberated.

Here is a sampling of the most exuberant reactions to the Sandoval news, which included plenty of sad pandas:

THE RED SOX JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DESIGNATED PABLO SANDOVAL FOR ASSIGNMENT!! THERE IS A GOD!! WHAT A DAY!! WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!! — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) July 14, 2017

OH MY GOD IT ACTUALLY HAPPENED 😵😵😵😵😵😵😵😵 https://t.co/KsyMmJQ6sf — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) July 14, 2017

In the end, that inner ear infection was just too much for Pablo to overcome. — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) July 14, 2017

Farewell, Pablo The Hutt, you worthless load. The worst signing in Red Sox history, and my God that is saying something. — Matt McCarthy (@MattMcCarthy985) July 14, 2017

Live look at Pablo Sandoval being told he's been DFA'd by the Red Sox pic.twitter.com/zTml27x37c — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) July 14, 2017

Truly the end of an era in Red Sox history. #Sandoval pic.twitter.com/GcRhimeFcZ — Matt Dolloff (@Dolloff985) July 14, 2017

Safe to say Pablo Sandoval won't miss too many meals now that he's been Designated for Assignment by The Boston Red Sox #$43million pic.twitter.com/IOFXrAD5qh — Steve Silva (@stevesilva) July 14, 2017

Kidding aside we need to throw a parade in Boston this weekend. Pablo Sandoval is gone. Praise the lord — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) July 14, 2017

Pablo Sandoval is finished with the #RedSox pic.twitter.com/ot0Fljn1tt — mike burke 🦉 (@SirMikeBurke) July 14, 2017

"It's easy to kick a Panda on the way put the door."

–ancient Chinese proverb — Fitzy (@FitzyGFY) July 14, 2017

RIPablo — Gary Striewski (@garystriewski) July 14, 2017

PabLOL — Eric Wilbur (@GlobeEricWilbur) July 14, 2017

In 161 games with the Red Sox, Sandoval batted .237 with 14 home runs and 59 RBI, posting a paltry .646 OPS. And the Sox paid a lot of money for him to do so, as well as $40-plus million for him not to play.

The Twitter reaction to Sandoval being DFA’d may seem harsh, but in light of how poorly the Sandoval era went, you can understand their relief.