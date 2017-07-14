New Hampshire State Rep. Charged With Sexually Assaulting Teenager

HUDSON, N.H. (CBS) – Police arrested a New Hampshire state representative and charged him with sexually assaulting a teenage girl.
The Rockingham County Attorney’s office announced Friday that Eric Schleien, a representative from Hudson, is charged with one count of sexual assault and two counts of simple assault.
The second-term Republican represents Hudson and Pelham.
Schleien, 29, is charged in connection with a July 2016 incident involving a 16-year-old girl.
Portsmouth Police investigated the incident.
Schleien will be arraigned on August 2.
New Hampshire House Speaker Shawn Jasper issued a statement following Schleien’s arrest.
“Anytime one of our members faces charges such as these we take it very seriously,” Jasper said. “The fact that the accusations against Rep. Schleien involve a 16-year-old girl is very disturbing, to say the least. But we need not rush to judgement until the investigation is concluded and Rep. Schleien has had his day in court. Obviously if the charges are proven true, I would expect the representative from Hudson to resign from the House immediately.”