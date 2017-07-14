WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Mookie Betts Meets ‘Pardon My Take’ At All-Star Game In Miami

July 14, 2017 4:07 PM
Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, Major League Baseball, MLB, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — As Mookie Betts made his way through the press areas at the 2017 All-Star Game, he took a few minutes to talk with the guys from popular Barstool Sports podcast Pardon My Take.

The often irreverent, subversive podcast, hosted by bloggers “Big Cat” and “PFT Commenter”, frequently brings on high-profile guests ranging from pro athletes past and present to big-name media personalities. Pardon My Take is currently the No. 2-ranked “Sports & Recreation” podcast on iTunes.

Mookie was happy to answer a few questions when Big Cat and PFT Commenter approached him at the All-Star Game in Miami. They first informed him of the important “fact” that he has 69 career home runs (it’s actually 70 now, but we’ll let that slide).

dl mookie betts all star game Mookie Betts Meets Pardon My Take At All Star Game In Miami

Mookie Betts speaks with the media during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day ahead of the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

They also ask Mookie how he and the rest of the Red Sox outfield decide who gets their picture taken during their signature post-win dance. He explains that it’s simply who had the best game that night, to which PFT Commenter wonders why Mookie wouldn’t always just say he did.

Also among the questions are whether the Red Sox have David Ortiz’s return date circled on a calendar. Mookie smiled and responded, “[It’s] only in our heads. We can’t share that information.”

Mookie was also asked what’s harder between bowling a perfect game and playing right field at Fenway. When given a chance to defend Barstool Sports against Dave Dombrowski’s assertion that they have no credibility, Mookie laughed and said, “That’s way over my head. I’m just here having a good time. You guys do good.”

You can click here to watch the full video (warning: some NSFW language).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch