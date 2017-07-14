Mookie Betts Meets ‘Pardon My Take’ At All-Star Game In Miami

BOSTON (CBS) — As Mookie Betts made his way through the press areas at the 2017 All-Star Game, he took a few minutes to talk with the guys from popular Barstool Sports podcast Pardon My Take.

The often irreverent, subversive podcast, hosted by bloggers “Big Cat” and “PFT Commenter”, frequently brings on high-profile guests ranging from pro athletes past and present to big-name media personalities. Pardon My Take is currently the No. 2-ranked “Sports & Recreation” podcast on iTunes.

Mookie was happy to answer a few questions when Big Cat and PFT Commenter approached him at the All-Star Game in Miami. They first informed him of the important “fact” that he has 69 career home runs (it’s actually 70 now, but we’ll let that slide).

They also ask Mookie how he and the rest of the Red Sox outfield decide who gets their picture taken during their signature post-win dance. He explains that it’s simply who had the best game that night, to which PFT Commenter wonders why Mookie wouldn’t always just say he did.

Also among the questions are whether the Red Sox have David Ortiz’s return date circled on a calendar. Mookie smiled and responded, “[It’s] only in our heads. We can’t share that information.”

Mookie was also asked what’s harder between bowling a perfect game and playing right field at Fenway. When given a chance to defend Barstool Sports against Dave Dombrowski’s assertion that they have no credibility, Mookie laughed and said, “That’s way over my head. I’m just here having a good time. You guys do good.”

You can click here to watch the full video (warning: some NSFW language).