Lowell Neighborhood Terrorized By Gunfire

LOWELL (CBS) – Lowell police are investigating after at least two homes were sprayed with bullets late Thursday night.

Police say they were flagged down near the area of Forest and Lipton Streets by a man who said his car was struck by bullets when he was driving there to pick up a friend.

Police discovered that one home on Forest Street was hit three times; once in a door, once through a basement window and one bullet went through the living room.

Another neighbor, who declined to give his name, said a bullet hit his front stoop and ricocheted into his front hall, just feet from his children.

“Kids off from school, they’re hanging out and they heard loud gunshots. They got scared. They all ran to the basement,” the neighbor said.

Police found 12 spent shell casings from a 9 mm handgun and .45-caliber handgun near the corner of Forest and Lipton Streets.

No injuries were reported.

Residents who heard the gunfire say they now feel afraid in this relatively quiet area of the Highlands neighborhood.

“I’m scared. I’m scared. We’ve lived here for over 30 years. I’m frightened,” Neighbor Billie Casey said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lowell police.