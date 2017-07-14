I-Team: Fan Who Helped Find Brady’s Stolen Jerseys Gets Special Gift

BOSTON (CBS) – A Patriots fan who helped the FBI solve the mystery of Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jerseys received a priceless gift.

Dylan Wagner is still pinching himself, telling WBZ’s I-Team about what he called, “a beautiful signed Tom Brady football… that says ‘Dylan thanks for the tip!’ with his autograph right there.”

As the I-Team first exclusively reported in April, the 19-year-old Patriots fan helped the FBI crack the case of Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jerseys.

This is how he did it. Last year, Dylan, who is a sports memorabilia collector, sold a jersey to Martin Mauricio Ortega. Ortega later sent photos of his collection to Dylan.

Among the photos was Tom Brady’s Super Bowl 49 jersey. At that time no one knew it was stolen. It wasn’t until his Super Bowl 51 jersey went missing that he said his Super Bowl 49 jersey also got swiped.

Dylan turned the information over to a friend, Boston ATF agent Christopher Arone, who gave it to the FBI. Federal agents later recovered both stolen jerseys at Ortega’s Mexico home.

Dylan says, “It’s crazy that I helped recover a piece of memorabilia for the greatest quarterback of all time.”

Dylan even got a call from the owner of the Patriots. The voicemail said, “Dylan this is Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots. Just want to thank you for the great role you played in helping us get Tommy’s jerseys back.”

Kraft invited Dylan to be a guest of the Patriots at their first game this season.

“I’m just looking forward to be able to meet Brady on the field before the game,” he said.

Dylan says this will be his first Patriots game, but it won’t be his last. Radio station Mix 104.1 also invited him to a game.

As for the football? He plans to keep it in a glass display case and considers it priceless.