FBI Hopes Dartmouth Remains Will Solve 37-Year-Old Murder

DARTMOUTH (CBS) — Officials say they never gave up the search for a wanted fugitive and the FBI hopes remains found in the backyard of a Dartmouth home belong to the man accused of killing a Pennsylvania police chief in 1980.

Federal authorities dug up the remains next to a shed in the backyard of the home owned by Donald Eugene Webb’s ex-wife Lillian. Webb is a fugitive from justice and is wanted in connection for the unsolved murder of Saxonburg Police Chief Gregory Adams.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn hopes the remains will provide a clue to the murder.

“What appear to be human remains have been discovered. It is believed to be related to the murder of Chief Gregory Adams, in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania on December 4, 1980,” Quinn said.

Webb is accused of beating and shooting Chief Adams during a routine traffic stop.

Current Saxonburg Police Chief Joseph Beacham made the 11-hour drive to be in Dartmouth.

“It’s the biggest question mark in our town’s history so we’re hopeful we’ll see what happens in the next short time here,” Chief Beachem said. “I think it means a lot to all officers. You can’t help but look at Chief Adams’ family and see your own.”

Neighbors say federal investigators have been by the Maplecrest Drive home several times in the past. Lillian’s home, thought to have a secret room, sits quietly now. Officials won’t say where she is. One woman driving by says she and Lillian used to be good friends.

“I feel sorry for her. She’s a lovely person,” the neighbor said.

Last month the FBI issued new photos and offered a $100,000 reward for information on Webb’s whereabouts. The Bristol DA’s office says it’s not ready to say if the remains found are Webb’s.

“There’s a process to be followed to ID them and determine the manner and cause of death,” Quinn said.

The FBI says that solving this case would be a big victory for law enforcement and the victim’s family.

They said they’ll issue another statement after an autopsy is completed.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports