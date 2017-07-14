Woman Charged With Abusing Pit Bull At Dudley Square

BOSTON (CBS) – A woman was arrested after she allegedly abused her pit bull at the Dudley Square MBTA station.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Transit Police were on patrol when they saw a woman, later identified as Pamela Tyler, with her young pit bull named Mimi.

Tyler allegedly forcefully yanked the dog’s leash and hit the dog in the face after it tried to lick the ground.

About 20 seconds later, police say Tyler grabbed Mimi by the head and hit her several times in the face and nose.

Officers intervened and arrested Tyler for cruelty to animals.

Transit Police said Tyler refused to cooperate with police and resisted being placed into the cruiser. She also allegedly spit on officers before being taken away.

Tyler was released on bail but ordered to stay away from Mimi.

The dog is scheduled to undergo a physical exam on Monday.