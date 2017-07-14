Woman Charged With Abusing Pit Bull At Dudley Square

July 14, 2017 3:37 PM
Filed Under: Animal Cruelty, Beth Germano, dudley square

BOSTON (CBS) – A woman was arrested after she allegedly abused her pit bull at the Dudley Square MBTA station.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Transit Police were on patrol when they saw a woman, later identified as Pamela Tyler, with her young pit bull named Mimi.

Tyler allegedly forcefully yanked the dog’s leash and hit the dog in the face after it tried to lick the ground.

About 20 seconds later, police say Tyler grabbed Mimi by the head and hit her several times in the face and nose.

animalcruelty Woman Charged With Abusing Pit Bull At Dudley Square

Pamela Tyler appears in court on July 14, 2017. (Image Credit: Beth Germano/WBZ-TV)

Officers intervened and arrested Tyler for cruelty to animals.

Transit Police said Tyler refused to cooperate with police and resisted being placed into the cruiser. She also allegedly spit on officers before being taken away.

Tyler was released on bail but ordered to stay away from Mimi.

The dog is scheduled to undergo a physical exam on Monday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch