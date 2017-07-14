Widow Of Slain Police Chief Outraged After Suspect’s Remains Found

DARTMOUTH (CBS) – Mary Ann Adams Jones has waited decades for the capture of the man accused of murdering her husband who was a Pennsylvania police chief.

“Hiding him while he’s alive and burying him in the backyard when he died? Seriously,” Adams Jones said.

She spoke to WBZ-TV phone about the discovery of suspect Donald Webb’s remains behind his ex-wife’s home.

“I don’t care if she’s an 80-year old woman,” Adams Jones said. “I would punch her for what she put my family through.”

Lillian Webb had nothing to say as she drove back to her Dartmouth house Friday afternoon.

She was the one who finally led investigators to dig up the backyard near the shed on Thursday.

“There’s been speculation he’s been deceased for years, yes…as to where he’s buried no because the FBI’s been looking trying to get answers from her,” said Adams Jones.

Recent reports said a secret room was found in the ex-wife’s house. She was then given immunity for information.

“She is not going to face any consequences for her actions which galls me,” said Adams Jones.

Donald Webb was wanted for the December 1980 murder of then Saxonburg, Pennsylvania police chief Gregory Adams.

He was on the FBI’s Most Wanted List until 2007. Investigators say Webb’s body has been buried in the backyard since he died 17 years ago back in 1999. They told Mary Ann they have no doubt Webb killed her husband.

“They said we have overwhelming evidence that it’s him so we had no doubt that it was him that killed Greg,” said Adams Jones.

That is little comfort knowing Webb died so long ago and the police chief’s family has waited for answers.

“The man got away with murder,” said Adams Jones.

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the Adams family against Lillian Webb also had to be dropped for her to give up information.

Mary Ann says Webb even asked for some of the FBI reward money for information leading to the body. Investigators said no.