BC-BU Alumni Hockey Game Raises Money For Pete Frates, Travis Roy Charities

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston College and Boston University hockey is a storied rivalry that hit the ice Friday night. It’s typically something reserved for a cold February Beanpot night.

“You’re not worried about who wins or loses you obviously want your team to win, but you know you’re here for more than that and that’s what makes it great,” said Drew Carleton.

The third annual Comm Ave Charity Classic filled the stands at BU’s Walter Brown Arena.

“It’s a really special event it’s for a really great cause you can’t not come to this if you’re a fan of either of those,” Samantha Costanzo.

NHL players and alum from the schools made up the team rosters.

“It’s so cool, I can’t even put it into words, they have the student bands here. They make it like a real BC-BU game. You know they got the chants the bands. They got everything,” said Andrew Frates.

The match-up raised money to support ALS research and care in honor of BC alumni Pete Frates and spinal cord injury research in honor of BU alumni Travis Roy.

“I’m proud of the work we’re doing with the Travis Roy Foundation for research and trying to improve the lives of people with spinal injuries. This hockey community is kind of special,” said Travis Roy.

For players like Brian Boyle of the New Jersey Devils it was a privilege to support the two causes. Boyle is also a good buddy of Frates.

“We couldn’t be more happy and thrilled for what he’s done for ALS and to be able to be a part of it is really an honor. It really is,” said Boyle.

Pete Frates wasn’t able to attend Friday night because he recently got out of the hospital. Members of his family were at the game and happy to see the support.

“This such a great opportunity for us to spread the message of ALS,” said John Frates.

BU beat out BC 8-6.