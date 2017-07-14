Chapman Walks In Winning Run, Red Sox Beat Yankees 5-4

BOSTON (AP) — Aroldis Chapman walked in the winning run without recording an out in the ninth inning, handing the Boston Red Sox a 5-4 win over the New York Yankees on Friday night.
The Yankees hard-throwing closer gave up two runs in the ninth for his third blown save. New York entered tied for the major league lead with 17 blown saves.
Mookie Betts and Dustin Pedroia started the rally with consecutive singles and a successful double steal. Betts scored when second baseman Ronald Torreyes booted Xander Bogaerts’ groundball.
After an intentional walk to Hanley Ramirez, Chapman walked Andrew Benintendi on five pitches to bring home Pedroia.
Robby Scott (1-1) got the win for the Red Sox, who got their first victory over the Yankees at home this season. It was Boston’s first game-ending walk since Sept. 23, 2000 against Baltimore.
