Celtics Waive Jordan Mickey, Clearing Way For Gordon Hayward’s Max Deal

BOSTON (CBS) — A long-expected Celtics moved happened late Thursday night.

No, not that one. But in waiving Jordan Mickey, the Celtics are now one step closer to officially announcing their signing of All-Star free agent Gordon Hayward.

In order to get Hayward’s max contract on the books, the Celtics have needed to do some roster cleaning over the last week. In waiving Mickey before his contract became guaranteed on July 15, they’ve cleared about $1.5 million off the books, and an official Hayward announcement could be just a few days away. The C’s will also have to make a decision on 2016 second-round pick Demetrius Jackson, whose $1.35 million contract will become fully guaranteed on July 15.

Mickey, drafted by Boston with the 33rd overall pick in 2015, was never able to secure a spot in the Celtics’ rotation. He averaged just 4.8 minutes in his 41 games over his two seasons with the Celtics, playing in just 25 games last season. He saw most of his action for the Maine Red Claws of the D League (now known as the G League), starting 34 of the 35 games he appeared in. Mickey averaged 18.6 points and 9.7 rebounds per game for Maine.

Hayward announced his decision to sign with the Celtics back on July 4, agreeing to a four-year, $128 million contract.