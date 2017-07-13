Waltham, Belmont Schools Evacuated After Threats

WALTHAM (CBS) – Three schools in Waltham and one in Belmont received emailed bomb threats to summer programs, causing evacuations at several of the buildings.

State police said threats were made against high schools in each town, along with two other schools in Waltham.

As a result, Waltham Police evacuated a total of nine schools.

Police performed a “visual inspection” at Belmont High School and did not find anything suspicious. The school was not evacuated.

At Waltham High School, students were being loaded onto a bus while an armed police officer stood nearby.

Lots of emergency personnel including state police bomb squad outside of Waltham high school now pic.twitter.com/ypYoVplNpC — David Robichaud (@RobiWBZ) July 13, 2017

John F. Kennedy Middle School in Waltham was one of the schools to receive a threat. A firetruck was parked in front of the school.

The bomb squad responded to investigate the threats along with local police.

On Monday, heavily-armed police swept Wareham Public Schools after an email was sent to an administrator threatening students’ safety.

No further details are currently available.