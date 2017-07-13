Summer Of Savings: Free Concerts

WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

July 13, 2017 5:25 PM By Lisa Hughes
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston brings in some of the biggest musical acts around.

While tickets for some big shows can cost hundreds of dollars, there is plenty of free entertainment for the music lover in New England.

The musicians of the Berklee College of Music are fanning out across Boston for 400 free performances in their “Summer In The City” concert series.

The City of Framingham has concerts lined up for the entire summer from jazz to acoustic country.

The shows are every Friday night from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the Village Green at Framingham Center.

The Courtyard of the Boston Central Library in Copley Square is one of Boston’s most beautiful spaces.

The library hosts weekly concerts on Wednesday evenings and Friday afternoons.

Newton has free summer concerts on Sundays and Tuesdays on the Newton Center Green, and on Wednesdays at various locations.

