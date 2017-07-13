Father Of Red Sox Prospect Jay Groome Facing Drug, Weapons Charges

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP/CBS) — The father of 2016 Boston Red Sox draft pick Jay Groome is facing drug and weapons charges in New Jersey.

Authorities announced the arrests of 43-year-old Jason Groome of Barnegat and two other men on Wednesday, following a three-month investigation into drug activity in Ocean County.

Search warrants led to the discovery of about 400 oxycodone pills, cocaine, marijuana and several weapons. Groome is being held in jail while awaiting a court hearing on various charges, including possession and intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine.

Authorities say there’s no evidence to suggest any other member of the Groome family is involved.

Groome’s son, Jay, was drafted 12th overall by the Red Sox in the 2016 MLB Draft and currently plays for the Class-A Greenville Drive in the Red Sox farm system. After going 0-2 with a 1.64 ERA in three starts with the Class-A Lowell Spinners, the 18-year-old has struggled with a 12.46 ERA and 2.19 WHIP in three starts for Greenville.

