BC-BU Hockey Game To Benefit Pete Frates, Travis Roy Charities

By Mike “Sarge” Riley, 98.5 The Sports Hub/WBZ NewsRadio 1030

BOSTON (CBS) – Baseball had its “midsummer classic” this week and now hockey takes center stage Friday night for the third annual “Comm Ave Classic.”

Boston College and Boston University greats will face off at BU’s Walter Brown Arena, raising money for Compassionate Care ALS in honor of BC alum Pete Frates, and former BU player Travis Roy for his foundation.

Event organizer Pat Mullane told 98.5 The Sports Hub and WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Mike Riley that the event has raised over $100,000 since 2015 and it’s a “rubber match” with each school earning victories the first two years of the annual event.

Some of the players taking lacing up the skates on Friday include a pair of recent BU players enjoying success in the NHL, Charlie McAvoy (Bruins) and Jack Eichel (Buffalo Sabres).

And for BC, former Hobey Baker Award winner Jonny Goudreau (Calgary Flames) and Brian Dumoulin (Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins).

Tickets can be purchased online or at the Walter Brown box office. Pregame ceremonies are at 7 p.m. with faceoff at 7:05 p.m.

Mike “Sarge” Riley can be heard on 98.5 The Sports Hub and WBZ NewsRadio 1030. Find him on Twitter @Sarge985.