WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Flash Flooding Possible | Forecast | BlogRadar | App | Share Photos

BC-BU Hockey Game To Benefit Pete Frates, Travis Roy Charities

July 13, 2017 2:21 PM
Filed Under: Boston College, Boston University, Comm Ave Classic, Pete Frates, Travis Roy

By Mike “Sarge” Riley, 98.5 The Sports Hub/WBZ NewsRadio 1030

BOSTON (CBS) – Baseball had its “midsummer classic” this week and now hockey takes center stage Friday night for the third annual “Comm Ave Classic.”

Boston College and Boston University greats will face off at BU’s Walter Brown Arena, raising money for Compassionate Care ALS in honor of BC alum Pete Frates, and former BU player Travis Roy for his foundation.

Event organizer Pat Mullane told 98.5 The Sports Hub and WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Mike Riley that the event has raised over $100,000 since 2015 and it’s a “rubber match” with each school earning victories the first two years of the annual event.

Some of the players taking lacing up the skates on Friday include a pair of recent BU players enjoying success in the NHL, Charlie McAvoy (Bruins) and Jack Eichel (Buffalo Sabres).

And for BC, former Hobey Baker Award winner Jonny Goudreau (Calgary Flames) and Brian Dumoulin (Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins).

Tickets can be purchased online or at the Walter Brown box office. Pregame ceremonies are at 7 p.m. with faceoff at 7:05 p.m.

Mike “Sarge” Riley can be heard on 98.5 The Sports Hub and WBZ NewsRadio 1030. Find him on Twitter @Sarge985.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch