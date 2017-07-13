NightSide – Donald Trump Jr. Defends Himself

Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Flash Flooding Possible | Forecast | BlogRadar | App | Share Photos

July 13, 2017 12:56 AM By Dan Rea
BOSTON (CBS) – Last night, Donald Trump Jr. joined Sean Hannity on Fox News to discuss the email chain he tweeted out earlier in the day. During the ten-minute segment, Trump Jr. explained why he took the meeting, why there was no follow up, and stated that there were no other official meetings with any other Russians during the campaign. Now that he has had a chance to present his side of the issue, we want to hear from you! Did you find Trump Jr.’s explanation to be believable? Or do you think he is trying to spin a bad situation? Is this whole story a big Nothing Burger, as White House chief of staff Reince Priebus recently claimed?

Originally broadcast July 12th, 2017.

