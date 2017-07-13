WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Exclusive Brookline Country Club Finally Admits Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen

July 13, 2017 4:25 PM
Filed Under: Brookline, Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady

BROOKLINE (AP) — An exclusive club in the tony town where Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen live has finally admitted the celebrity couple.

The Boston Globe reports that The Country Club in Brookline, a leafy and affluent Boston suburb, quietly approved membership for the New England Patriots’ star quarterback and his supermodel wife.

brady Exclusive Brookline Country Club Finally Admits Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen

Co-Chairperson Gisele Bundchen (L) and Tom Brady attend the Met Gala (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Brady and Bundchen own a multimillion-dollar mansion next door. But their application languished for two years while other members debated whether they might be a little too high-profile for the privacy-minded club founded in 1882 on Chestnut Hill.

Club amenities include access to two golf courses, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, a curling rink, an Olympic-size pool, skeet shooting, trails for cross-country skiing and a pond for ice skating.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch