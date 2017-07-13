East Boston Teen Murder Suspect Captured In Texas

BOSTON (CBS) – One of two men accused of killing a teenager last year in East Boston has been captured in Texas.

Jorge Melgar Fuentes, 19, was arrested by Homeland Security agents in Houston June 7 on a “separate matter,” according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, but was charged June 30 in the murder. The DA announced the charges Thursday.

Fuentes was wanted for the murder of 16-year-old Carlos Villatoro-Nunez in November 2016.

Villatoro-Nunez was stabbed to death at the Belle Isle Marsh in East Boston. His decomposed body was found December 9, nearly a month after his family reported him missing.

The other suspect, Moris Javier Landaverde, 21, of East Boston, was indicted May 1 for first-degree murder. He is being held without bail.

“Witness statements, cell phone records, and physical evidence from the scene suggest that Fuentes and Landaverde undertook the homicide in the course of gang-related activity and that Villatoro-Nunez’ slaying was not random,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Thursday.

Massachusetts State Police are expected to bring Fuentes back to Boston Friday. He will be arraigned in East Boston Municipal Court Monday.