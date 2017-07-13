Police Investigating Unsolved 1980 Murder Dig Behind Dartmouth Home

DARTMOUTH (CBS) – A major investigation is going on in southeastern Massachusetts. FBI agents joined Massachusetts and Pennsylvania state police believed to be digging in a backyard in Dartmouth.

The FBI confirms the operation is in connection with the search for longtime fugitive Donald Eugene Webb, who has long been the suspect in the 1980 murder of then Saxonburg, Pennsylvania Police Chief Gregory Adams, a husband and father.

Current Saxonburg Chief Joseph Beachem was in Dartmouth Thursday, a sign of how committed investigators are 36 years later.

“It’s the biggest question mark in our town’s history so we’re hopeful we’ll see what happens in the next short time here,” Chief Beachem said. “I think it means a lot to all officers. You can’t help but look at Chief Adams’ family and see your own.”

According to multiple reports, the scene is the home of the suspect Webb’s ex-wife and there’s word investigators have found a so called secret room inside the house.

The FBI has said Webb had ties to southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. In December 1980, the feds say his white Cougar was found at a Warwick, Rhode Island rest stop.

Neighbors say the cops have been at the home several times before. As evening approached, police appeared to be preparing to work into the night.