WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Police Investigating Unsolved 1980 Murder Dig Behind Dartmouth Home

July 13, 2017 6:53 PM By Jim Smith
Filed Under: Cold Case, Dartmouth, Donald Eugene Webb, Jim Smith, Murder

DARTMOUTH (CBS) – A major investigation is going on in southeastern Massachusetts. FBI agents joined Massachusetts and Pennsylvania state police believed to be digging in a backyard in Dartmouth.

The FBI confirms the operation is in connection with the search for longtime fugitive Donald Eugene Webb, who has long been the suspect in the 1980 murder of then Saxonburg, Pennsylvania Police Chief Gregory Adams, a husband and father.

chief Police Investigating Unsolved 1980 Murder Dig Behind Dartmouth Home

Saxonburg Pennsylvania Police Chief Gregory Adams was murdered in 1980 (WBZ-TV)

Current Saxonburg Chief Joseph Beachem was in Dartmouth Thursday, a sign of how committed investigators are 36 years later.

“It’s the biggest question mark in our town’s history so we’re hopeful we’ll see what happens in the next short time here,” Chief Beachem said. “I think it means a lot to all officers. You can’t help but look at Chief Adams’ family and see your own.”

donald eugene webb Police Investigating Unsolved 1980 Murder Dig Behind Dartmouth Home

Donald Eugene Webb in 1979. (Photo credit: FBI)

According to multiple reports, the scene is the home of the suspect Webb’s ex-wife and there’s word investigators have found a so called secret room inside the house.

search Police Investigating Unsolved 1980 Murder Dig Behind Dartmouth Home

State Police at Dartmouth home (WBZ-TV)

The FBI has said Webb had ties to southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. In December 1980, the feds say his white Cougar was found at a Warwick, Rhode Island rest stop.

Neighbors say the cops have been at the home several times before. As evening approached, police appeared to be preparing to work into the night.

More from Jim Smith
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch