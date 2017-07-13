Jonas Jerebko Reportedly Agrees To Two-Year Deal With Jazz

BOSTON (CBS) — After providing some energy and hustle to the Celtics for two-plus seasons, Jonas Jerebko is heading west.

Jerebko has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Utah Jazz, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent Jonas Jerebko has agreed to a two-year, $8.2M deal with Utah, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 13, 2017

Despite being a favorite of Celtics head coach Brad Stevens, there wasn’t much room for Jerebko on the Boston roster (or under their cap) after the team added Jazz star Gordon Hayward on a max contract. Jerebko was a solid role player for Stevens in his nearly three years in Boston, whether he was giving the team an energetic boost off the bench or in a spot start. He played a key role in each of the last three postseasons as a stretch four who could knock down some shots, shooting 46 percent in 22 playoff games for Boston. Jerebko averaged 9.2 points and 6.8 rebounds in six games, including four starts, during Boston’s first-round loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the 2015-16 postseason.

Jerebko was one of Danny Ainge’s most under-the-radar acquisitions during Boston’s rebuild, acquired from the Pistons along with Gigi Datome in the three-team swap that centered around Isaiah Thomas. The Swedish sensation averaged 3.8 points on 43.5 percent shooting and 3.5 rebounds per game last season, and 4.6 points and 3.8 boards over 185 regular season games with the Celtics.

The 30-year-old Jerebko now joins Amir Johnson (Philadelphia) and Kelly Olynyk (Miami) as free agents who have left Boston this summer.