Celtics Will Reportedly Play 76ers In London Next Season

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics will play overseas next season, and NBA fans across the pond will get to see two of the league’s top prospects go head-to-head.

The 2017-18 NBA scheduled won’t be released until next month, but according to The Boston Herald, the Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will square off at the O2 Arena in London on January 11, 2018. The game will be considered a home game for the 76ers.

That means Philly fans will have one less opportunity to see top overall pick Markelle Fultz and third overall pick Jayson Tatum, the two major parts of Boston and Philadelphia’s pre-draft blockbuster trade, potentially share the floor.

The tilt will be part of the NBA’s Global Games initiative, with a slate of overseas games expected to be announced in the near future. Three NBA games were held outside of the United States last season, with a pair of games in Mexico City and one in London.

The Celtics played a preseason game at the O2 Arena in London back in October 2007.