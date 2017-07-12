Pete Frates Back At Home After Being Released From Hospital

BOSTON (CBS) – Pete Frates, the man who started the Ice Bucket Challenge, is back home in Beverly after spending more than a week at the hospital.
Frates tweeted out a picture Wednesday evening with his wife, daughter and family beside him. Frates had been at Massachusetts General Hospital since July 2 fighting an infection.
The former Boston College baseball captain is battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. He and his family have helped raise millions of dollars for research.
On Tuesday, Andrew Frates, Pete’s brother, told WBZ’s Dan Roche the last month has been tough and his family was eager to get him back home.