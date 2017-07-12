Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Reliever Pat Neshek

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will likely be in the market for a relief pitcher at the MLB trade deadline. One of the players they have been keeping an eye on is Phillies All-Star righty Pat Neshek.

The Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo reported over the weekend that the Red Sox, along with the Yankees and Royals, were scouting Neshek. The 36-year-old is enjoying the best season of his career, earning his second All-Star nod with a 1.27 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 35.1 innings at the break.

Neshek is known for his unorthodox sidearm delivery, which features a very unusual windup (or lack thereof). Here he is striking out David Ortiz last May with the Astros:

Your browser does not support iframes.

Although Neshek is a right-handed pitcher, he has been particularly effective against left-handed batters. They are hitting .188 with a .543 OPS against him on the season. Righties, meanwhile, are batting just .234 with a .539 OPS. The Red Sox, who have allowed a .272 average and .784 OPS to lefties this season, could use Neshek’s effectiveness in those situations.

Cafardo’s report lists many other relievers that will potentially be available for the Red Sox at the trade deadline. They include the Marlins’ A.J. Ramos and David Phelps, the White Sox’ David Robertson, the Giants’ Mark Melancon, the Athletics’ Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson, the Tigers’ Justin Wilson, and the Reds’ Brad Hand.