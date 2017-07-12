NightSide – How Serious is the North Korean Threat?

July 12, 2017 1:01 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Last Tuesday, while the U.S. was celebrating Independence Day, North Korea conducted a successful missile test, launching an intercontinental ballistic missile that some claim could reach Alaska. Tonight, Dan is joined by Dr. Jack Liu, longtime contractor for the Department of Defense and one of the nation’s preeminent experts on North Korea. He’ll break down what we saw last week, both in terms of the missile test and the rest of the world’s response. Do you worry about getting into a military conflict with North Korea?

Originally broadcast July 11th, 2017.

