NightSide – Donald Trump Jr. Releases Email Chain

BOSTON (CBS) – Donald Trump Jr. published the email chain that led to a June 2016 meeting between himself, Paul Manafort (who later became campaign director), Jared Kushner, and a Russian lawyer. The emails show that Trump Jr. was promised damaging information on Hillary Clinton provided by the Russian government as part of Russia’s effort to get Trump elected. Is this the smoking gun that Democrats have been looking for? Or is this yet another fake news story that is being spun out of proportion by a party that can’t get over losing last November? Is being open to sources that have opposition research simply part of normal campaign operations? Where do we go from here?

Originally broadcast July 11th, 2017.