Watch Mookie Betts’ Perfect Throw To Nab Nolan Arenado In All-Star Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Mookie Betts got to show the baseball world what he can do in the field in Tuesday’s All-Star Game. The Red Sox outfielder provided one of the game’s early highlights at Marlins Park in Miami, nailing Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado with a pinpoint throw to tag him out at second base.

You can watch the play in the video above. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Betts caught a fly ball in deep center field. Arenado was on first and decided to test Betts’ arm on the play. The throw sailed perfectly in to second base to nab Arenado in more than enough time.

According to MLB StatCast, Betts’ throw traveled 221 feet at 93.1 MPH.

At the plate, Betts went 0-for-2 against the Cardinals’ Carlos Martinez and the Dodgers’ Alex Wood. Elsewhere for the Red Sox, All-Star Game starter Chris Sale pitched two scoreless innings, while Craig Kimbrel worked his way out of a ninth-inning jam to earn the win after Robinson Cano’s home run in the top of the 10th inning.

It’s unlikely that Arenado would even attempt to take second base on that same fly ball in a game that actually counted. But credit to Betts for staying focused and making a perfect throw.