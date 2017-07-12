SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING: Parts of Norfolk, Plymouth, Bristol Counties until 2:30 pm 
Power Problems Shut Down Part Of MBTA Green Line

July 12, 2017 2:08 PM
Filed Under: Government Center, Green Line, MBTA, Park Street

BOSTON (CBS) — Service was temporarily suspended on part of the MBTA Green Line Wednesday afternoon after a power problem at Boylston Station.

The MBTA began tweeting about delays around 1 p.m., and later suspended service for the section that includes the Arlington, Boylston, Park Street, and Government Center stops.

Twitter user @TrapitalRick said they were riding a green line train between Park Street and Boylston when it powered off.

They said passengers had to walk on the track to get out, and posted photos that appeared to show just that.

Police officers cleared a space in front of the entrance to Park Street Station on Boston Common, and waved people away as passengers streamed out of the station.

Police and firefighters in front of Park Street station after power problems shut down part of the MBTA Green Line. (WBZ-TV)

The MBTA asked the public to use the Orange Line as an alternative.

