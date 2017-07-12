WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Flash Flooding Strands Drivers In Boston Area

July 12, 2017 11:11 PM
Filed Under: flash flooding, Mike LaCrosse

BOSTON (CBS) – Strong storms made a mess of the evening commute in the Boston area Wednesday. Heavy rain washed out roads leaving some drivers stranded.

Flash flooding became too much for Sara O’Brien on Dudley Street in Arlington, the water filling up her car forcing her to call 911 for a rescue.

“I popped out the moon roof, and sat there for a while and got carried ever so eloquently across the street,” O’Brien said.

rescue Flash Flooding Strands Drivers In Boston Area

A woman was rescued from floodwaters in Arlington (Image credit Linda Fahey)

Floodwaters moved cars, debris and a dumpster around the Arlington neighborhood.

“I saw it from behind the brick building and it just floated across the street,” Linda Fahey said of the dumpster.

Rob Rooney’s lived on the street for years and says the rising waters are routine.

“It’s gone it’s all flooded they’re gonna have to do the washer machine the everything is going to have to be redone,” Rooney said.

car Flash Flooding Strands Drivers In Boston Area

Car stranded in floodwater on Brattle Street in Arlington (Image credit Mike LaCrosse/WBZ)

Crews spent the night pumping out the basements and closing submerged roadways like Brattle Street where a car was stuck.

“I got to my porch and said ‘wow a red light, there is a car stuck,’ I don’t know I wouldn’t have attempted it,” said Karen Meehan.

Flash flooding hit many communities around greater Boston Wednesday night. In nearby Waltham the fire department shut down Lexington Street as tow trucks removed cars.

In Harvard Square, people were running for cover as Mass. Ave started to resemble a river.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch