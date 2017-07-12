Jaylen Brown’s Summer League May Be Over

BOSTON (CBS) — We may have gotten our last glimpse of the exciting Jaylen-Jayson duo this summer.

While the Celtics will still get to show off No. 3 overall pick Jayson Tatum as they continue their summer league play in Las Vegas, Jaylen Brown’s summer may be over.

The second-year Celtics star came up limping after taking a knee to his right thigh in the second quarter of Boston’s 88-83 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night in Vegas. Though he returned for a short stint after suffering the injury, Brown was sidelined for the second half of the tilt and could sit out the rest of Boston’s summer fun in Sin City.

The Celtics will open the summer league playoffs on Thursday, but Boston head coach Brad Stevens told reporters that Brown will only suit up if he is completely healthy.

“He better be 110 percent,” Stevens said (via Mass Live’s Jay King). “Otherwise you won’t see him Thursday.”

Brown told reporters that he tried to loosen up on the sidelines, but the decision was made by someone “higher up” that he wouldn’t play the rest of the game on Tuesday night. He isn’t sure if he’ll play again this summer.

“I’m gonna see how I feel. I’m in a lot of pain right now and it’s pretty locked up,” Brown told reporters. “But tomorrow is a new day. I might feel better tomorrow and then go from there.”

Brown had seven points on 2-for-7 shooting in his 13 minutes on Tuesday before leaving with the injury, and averaged 10.3 points as Boston has gone 3-0 in Vegas. He put in 17.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in two games in the Utah summer league.

The Celtics have a first-round bye in the summer league playoffs, and will play the winner of Golden State-Minnesota on Thursday.