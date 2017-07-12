I-Team’s Call 4 Action Helps Brockton Man Get More Than $3,000 Warranty Refund

BROCKTON (CBS) — Jonathan Tucker loved his job as an Uber driver–until his first trip into Boston last December when another car slammed into the back of his car.

“My last car was totaled,” he said.

He didn’t want to give up on Uber, so he quickly searched for a new car so he could get back to work.

After some research, he found a 2014 Nissan Versa at a local dealership, and he says the salesman talked him into several extended warranties.

“About a month later, I was looking through the papers and I realized these things were very expensive,” he said. “So I wanted to cancel them.”

Cancelling was allowed under the terms of the deal, so he contacted the dealership and they promised to take care of the paperwork.

The warranties totaled $3,374 and were added to the cost of his loan. For months, he checked with his lender and the credit never appeared on his account.

“Ultimately, I sent the owner a certified letter requesting help,” he explained.

But that didn’t produce any action or even a response, and that’s when Tucker thought he had hit a dead end. But that changed while watching TV one day.

“I was watching the TV news and I heard about WBZ Call 4 Action,” he said.

He emailed us. We contacted the dealership and within a week, Tucker’s car loan showed the full credit of more than $3,300.

“I got results and so I am very grateful to WBZ Call 4 Action,” he said. “It worked for me and it’s going to work for anybody else.”

The Massachusetts Attorney General urges anyone buying a car to make sure they know what they are getting into if they decide to purchase an extended warranty. Buyers should read and understand the warranty terms, including the full cost and whether there are any deductibles, what repairs are covered and under what conditions.

