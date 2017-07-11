Police Investigating Death Of Woman In Leominster

July 11, 2017 5:30 PM
LEOMINSTER (CBS) – Police are investigating the death of a woman in Leominster.

Corinna Santiago, 42, was found dead inside a home on Walnut Street Sunday. Her mother called police to check on her after not hearing from her.

Officers later arrested 49-year-old James Vaillancourt who lives at the home where Santiago was found dead. He has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was ordered without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

The victim’s mother tells WBZ-TV she last spoke her daughter just days before she was discovered dead.

“She said she was going camping and would lose her signal and said she would talk to me when she got back,” Virginia Santiago said.

Police are waiting for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

