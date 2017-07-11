Car Hits Truck Head-On In Methuen, Leaving 1 Dead

July 11, 2017 12:39 PM
METHUEN (CBS) – One person was killed and another seriously hurt in a horrific three-vehicle crash in Methuen Tuesday morning.

It happened on Riverside Drive at Strathmore Road just before 8 a.m.

The Honda Accord after the crash.

The Honda Accord after the crash. (Photo credit: Methuen Police)

Police told WBZ-TV a Honda Accord struck an 18-wheeler truck head-on.  The impact of the crash pushed the Honda backwards into an Infinity SUV.

The Honda was destroyed.

The SUV involved in the crash.

The SUV involved in the crash. (Photo credit: Methuen Police)

One person died.  Investigators would only describe him as male.

A female was flown to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The truck involved in the crash.

The truck involved in the crash. (Photo credit: Methuen Police)

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

