Car Hits Truck Head-On In Methuen, Leaving 1 Dead

METHUEN (CBS) – One person was killed and another seriously hurt in a horrific three-vehicle crash in Methuen Tuesday morning.
It happened on Riverside Drive at Strathmore Road just before 8 a.m.
Police told WBZ-TV a Honda Accord struck an 18-wheeler truck head-on. The impact of the crash pushed the Honda backwards into an Infinity SUV.
The Honda was destroyed.
One person died. Investigators would only describe him as male.
A female was flown to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.