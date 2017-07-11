Man Crushed, Dies At Woburn Public Library Construction Site

July 11, 2017 2:22 PM
Filed Under: David Robichaud, Woburn

WOBURN (CBS) — A man has died after he was crushed under the building in the construction site at the Woburn Public Library.

Police confirmed the fatality of the “young gentleman,” who was a subcontractor for WL French Excavating, at about 12:45 on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials stressed the investigation was ongoing at a news conference a few hours later.

“At this point, as I said, it’s under investigation and the facts will come out shortly,” said Woburn Mayor Scott Glavin.

The State Police and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said they will also be looking into what happened.

The Library’s $31 million addition and renovation efforts began in May and are expected to go until September 2018.

Construction has stopped for the day on Tuesday.

No further information is currently available.

Officials said that out of respect for the family, they are not releasing the identity of the victim at this time.

