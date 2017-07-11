Young Man Arrested For Brutal Hyde Park Home Invasion

BOSTON (CBS) – A young man wanted for a brutal home invasion in Hyde Park last week has been arrested.
Cesar Lara-Aguasvivas, 23, of Boston, was captured in Dorchester Monday night, Police Commissioner Bill Evans told WBZ NewsRadio 1030.
He was one of four men wanted for assaulting and kidnapping a 59-year-old woman at her Beaver Street home Thursday, July 6.
She said the men were armed, broke in through a window and held her at gunpoint. They robbed her and ransacked her house, according to investigators. The woman said the men made her drive to an ATM and forced her to withdraw money. They later dumped her by the road at Mount Hope Cemetery in Mattapan.
The woman was taken to Faulkner Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Evans said they’re still looking for the other three men.
Anyone with information should call police at 617-343-5607 or the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800) 494-TIPS. You can also text ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).