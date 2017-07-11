WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Potassium Cyanide Found At Randolph Storage Facility

July 11, 2017 6:08 PM
RANDOLPH (CBS) — An anonymous caller led the Randolph Fire Department and a hazmat team to a storage facility for a box labeled “poison.”

The box contained poisonous potassium cyanide, officials confirmed Tuesday evening. The chemical is dangerous and can be inhaled.

The hazmat team was at the Warren Street facility for the majority of the day Tuesday. The initial call came in around 10:30 a.m.

Randolph Police say the chemical was found inside a jar.

Fire officials say there is no threat to neighbors in the area or other storage unit renters. The Department of Environmental Protection and a private company are working to clean up the chemical.

Police have not been able to contact the owner of the storage unit.

No further information is available at this time.

