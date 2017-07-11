Vandals Take Aim At Car Windows In East Bridgewater, Whitman

EAST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – Vandals are taking aim at car windows in East Bridgewater and Whitman.
Police in the neighboring towns say they’ve responded to a combined 24 different incidents since June 27th in which windows of parked cars, as well as one home, have been shot out with BB guns.
In all of the cases the vandals struck at night and shot out at least one window of the unoccupied vehicles.
One East Bridgewater witness believed that a pick-up truck may be involved.
Police are warning neighbors to be on alert and say if you see anything suspicious to give them a call.