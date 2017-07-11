WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Dorchester 17-Year-Old

July 11, 2017 9:23 AM
Filed Under: blue hill ave, Dorchester, Shooting, William Evans

DORCHESTER (CBS) — An 18-year-old is set to be arraigned in the fatal shooting of another teen in Dorchester last Thursday.

The Suffolk County DA’s office said Khamonie McCalop is charged with the murder of 17-year-old Christopher Menard.

The shooting happened on Blue Hill Avenue near Cheney Street on July 6 around 6:45 p.m.

dorchester double shooting Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Dorchester 17 Year Old

Police on the scene of the Dorchester shooting. (WBZ-TV)

A 14-year-old boy was also shot in the leg during that shooting. He was taken to Boston Children’s Hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Menard was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Last week, Boston Police Commissioner Bill Evans said shots rang out less than 50 feet from where two BPD officers were walking their beat near Grove Hall.

“They’re the ones who heard the shots and they were on the scene with in seconds so,” Evans said. “We were here it’s just a matter it shows you how brazen these kids are.”

Police said they believed the shooting was gang-related.

McCalop was arrested around 7:30 p.m. Monday by the BPD Fugitive Unit.

He is set to be arraigned Tuesday in Roxbury Municipal Court.

